Divine Rhythms Light Up Kohinoor: Dussehra Navarathri Celebrations

Kohinoor by Auro Realty, Khanamet, HiTech City, came alive with devotion and artistry during the Dussehra Navarathri celebrations organised by Godi Vijetha Devi, Godi Satish Reddy, and The MedBridge Foundation.

The evening opened with a soulful Sitar recital by Poonam Bajaj (Crystal), followed by mesmerising Kuchipudi performances by disciples of Jyothi Kalakshetram – School of Arts. Young artists including Midhuna Samvedha R, Ellasiri Devaansha, Haadvi Kokkonda, and others presented Pushpanjali, Rajarajeshwari Ashtakam, Dashavataram, Tarangam, and Durga Stuthi with grace and devotion.

The event beautifully captured Bhakti Rasa, celebrating Dussehra’s vibrant spirit through synchronised movement, music, and spiritual fervour.

