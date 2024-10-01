Restrictions imposed on DJ Systems and Firecrackers During Religious Processions in Hyderabad

In a decisive move to curb the rising noise pollution and safety concerns associated with religious processions in the city, Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand announced a ban on the use of DJ sound systems, sound mixers, and firecrackers during these events. This decision follows increasing public complaints regarding audio disturbances and health hazards linked to high-decibel sound levels.

The Commissioner highlighted that the magnified sound from DJ systems has drastically escalated in volume during recent festivals, leading to widespread noise complaints from residents. Many citizens have reported adverse health effects, particularly among the elderly and schoolchildren whose studies are interrupted by the noise.

"Prolonged exposure to the loud music can lead to severe health problems, including hearing loss, high blood pressure, and mental stress," Anand stated. The potential for chaos during processions, particularly among youth who tend to exhibit unruly behavior in the presence of loud music, also raised concerns about public order and safety.

The Commissioner referenced a troubling incident that occurred during a religious procession on September 19, 2024, when a generator used for DJ music caught fire, likely due to sparks from firecrackers. Thankfully, the fire was contained quickly, preventing any significant damage, but it highlighted the urgent need for regulation.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility, the CP convened a meeting with various stakeholders, including religious procession organizers, political representatives, and government officials. The unanimous consensus was to enforce strict measures to limit sound pollution and ensure community safety during religious celebrations.

Starting immediately, the use of DJ sound systems and firecrackers is explicitly prohibited during all religious processions in Hyderabad. However, sound systems may still be used if they adhere to designated sound limits outlined under the G.O.Ms. No. 172, which permits specific decibel levels based on zone classifications—industrial, commercial, residential, and silence zones—during allowed hours.

The regulations define daytime from 6 AM to 10 PM and nighttime from 10 PM to 6 AM, with strict penalties for violations. Offenders could face legal action under various provisions of the Hyderabad City Police Act and Environment Protection Act, with possible imprisonment and fines for continued offenses.

This initiative not only underscores the government's commitment to preserving public health but also serves to foster a respectful environment during religious events. Police officials are tasked with disseminating this notification to all relevant parties, including procession organizers and sound equipment suppliers, to ensure compliance.

Officials hope that these measures will promote a safer atmosphere for celebrations that honor cultural practices while respecting the rights of all residents.