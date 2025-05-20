Don’t know party affiliation of Jagtial MLA: Jeevan Reddy

Hyderabad: Internal differences between Congress leaders T Jeevan Reddy and Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar have surfaced again. The former MLC wondered if the MLA belonged to Congress and held that the Speaker was the best person to give details on Sanjay Kumar’s political party. Responding to questions about his arch rival within his party during a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Jeevan Reddy maintained that he does not know which party Sanjay Kumar belonged to.

However, he asked the reporters to get their doubts cleared with the Assembly Speaker as the records available with the authorities would be better equipped to answer this question. “This should be clarified with the Speaker, as I don’t know which party he belongs to. The party symbol and other details with the Speaker would clear this matter,” he said.

In Jagtial, the rivalry between MLA and former BRS leader Sanjay Kumar and former MLC Jeevan Reddy continues. The issue has sometimes landed at AICC, as Jeevan Reddy has threatened to resign from the party.