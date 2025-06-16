Drunk driving check: Cyberabad traffic police apprehend 283

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police caught 283 persons during a special drunk driving check conducted during the weekend.

Continuing its drive against the drunk driving, Cyberabad traffic police stepped up the enforcement and led a large-scale drunk and driving test in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. During the weekend, of total 283, police nabbed 219 two-wheeler drivers, 11 three-wheeler drivers, 50 four-wheeler drivers, and 3 heavy vehicle drivers.

Police said 18 offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml. All apprehended individuals will be presented before the Court for the legal proceedings. The highest number of people caught for drunk driving were 32 offenders in Jeedimetla, followed by 27 in Chevella, 26 in Shamshabad and 22 in Balanagar areas.

The highest (101) offenders caught were aged between 31 – 40 years, followed by 98, who were aged between 21- 30 years.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police drive against the drunk and driving last week reported 928 offenders.

Hyderabad police between June 7 and June 13 conducted a drive. Of the total 928 offenders, 805 were two-wheelers, 44 were three-wheelers, and 79 were cars.

As many as 20 persons were between the age group 18-20. While the highest offenders were the age between 21-30 with 394 offenders followed by 290 caught were of age group 31-40 years and 158 offenders of 41-50 years old.

In a special drive, to curb the drunken driving, police found that the drivers were engaged in both underage drinking and drunk driving. While the traffic police have booked cases against them for drunk driving, it is the law and order police who would have to follow up and find where these people bought their liquor.

The police urged the citizens that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine, said a police officer.