Drunk man hits police with car in Hyderabad

An assistant sub-inspector sustained injuries after being hit by man driving car under the influence of alcohol. The incident took place on Saturday night under Kukatpally police station limits.

The ASI was shifted to KIMS in Kondapur for treatment.

According to the police, they were conducting drunk and drive checking near Kolanu Raghavareddy gardens on Nizampet road around 11 pm. The car driver, Aslam who was driving in inebriated state was scared of the punishment and tried to escape from police injuring the ASI Mahipal Reddy.

Minutes after the incident, another man who was drunken state hit a home guard with his car at the same place. The injured home guard was sent to nearby hospital.