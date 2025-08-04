DYFI urges Telangana govt to implement Rajiv Yuva Vikas scheme

Hyderabad: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has demanded that the State government implement the Rajiv Yuva Vikas Scheme (RYVS) without further delay.

DYFI state president Kota Ramesh and state secretary Anganganti Venkatesh said on Sunday that the Congress government, after coming to power, has not only limited itself to applications but also has failed to implement its promises.

Speaking at the DYFI State Committee meeting on Sunday, the two leaders noted that the state government had allocated Rs 6,000 crore to provide self-employment loans to unemployed youth through the RYVS. They said about 16,25,000 unemployed people in the state have applied for this scheme. However, the government postponed the announcement of RYVS beneficiaries on June 2, Telangana State Formation Day. They demanded that the government should not neglect or delay the scheme and should grant funds to all eligible beneficiaries through the RYVS. They warned that this scheme should be implemented for unemployed youth even if they do not have a CIBIL score, and that otherwise, the DYFI would organise agitations. They also demanded that all vacant posts in the state should be filled and that the state government should implement the job calendar it announced and fill the jobs by issuing notifications.