e-auction of HMDA plots in Bahadurpally : 120 bidders attend pre-bidding meeting

Hyderabad: Around 120 bidders participated in the pre-bidding meeting held on Wednesday for the e-auctioning of 101 plots in the layout developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in Bahadurpally. The plots are spread in 40 acres in Bahadurpally under Dundigal municipality in Malkajgiri district

During the meeting, MSTC, a Central government agency, explained the formalities required to participate in the e-auction through a power point presentation. The HMDA officials announced that the Authority would also lay 80 feet, 60 feet and 40 feet roads, provide electricity connection besides developing the underground drainage system in the layout within a year. The plots e-auctioning will be done through MSTC on March 14 and 15.

The officials said that HMDA layouts in the last few months have been receiving good response from the public after the sale of Kokapet and Uppal Bhagath plots. Further, the officials also said that Bahadurpally layout falls under the multipurpose zone and all for permits for residential and commercial activities would be given by the HMDA.