Ear-splitting bands, blaring DJ music irk residents in Hyd

Hyderabad: While a celebration brings joy, it can be a source of distress for nearby residents who have to endure the disruptive sounds of bands and DJs blaring beyond permissible hours. Many weddings and events are now celebrated on a grand scale, often accompanied by noisy bands, baaja and DJ systems throughout the city.

The organisers of wedding baaraats or processions seek police permission, and the deadline of the blaring bands and other music systems is 9 pm. However, the playing of such systems continues till late night and the sound disturbs the people in the residential areas.

The residents rue that they are facing a precarious situation, as they are being troubled by loud bands and DJ music during functions being held every other day. “On all occasions, people are playing music loudly. Due to the use of loud music, senior citizens, children, including infants, students and patients are facing serious problems,” said Mohammed Ahmed, a resident of Shalibanda in Old City.

As per the Environment (Protection) Rules 1986, the decibel levels that need to be maintained in residential areas are – day time (55 dB) and night time (45 dB).

In various residential areas across the city, wedding processions begin in the evening and go on till late night, attracting many complaints. During weddings, blaring sound of heavy bands can be heard, which disturbs the neighborhood in residential areas.

“We do not get proper sleep and peace of mind after coming home from a hectic day at the office. We have a baby and an aged parent at home. Residents have been complaining about the noise to police, but nothing has been done,” said Kaparthi Srikanth, a resident of Gowlipura. “The city police must take serious note of such events in the city and stop the nuisance of loud bands, baajas and music,” added Srinath.

Ahmed said, “Function halls rented out for functions are being approved in residential zones by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, even though the Supreme Court has categorised residential areas as silent zones, with low decibel levels up to 55 dB,” Ahmed pointed out.

“The drum beating is continuous and extremely harsh to the ear. There are times when the baaraat begins at 11 pm,” said Mohammed Tajuddin, a sexagenarian resident of Tolichowki. “The sound of music and bands is usual, but it starts at any time, even at 4 am. This is purely a residential area,” he added.

At Nampally, Santoshnagar, Bandlaguda, Saifabad, and other areas there are a few function halls near police stations. But hardly any action is taken against organisers for creating nuisance.