Ease election code & allow telecast of celestial wedding at Bhadradri’

Hyderabad: The Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Monday wrote a letter for the third time to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) requesting the Election Commission to allow telecast of the celestial wedding of Lord Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy at Bhadrachalam on the occasion of Sri Ramanavami on April 17.

The Minister wrote a letter seeking relaxation of the election code to allow people to view the Kalyanam. She said that the live telecast of the programme had been done for the last four decades. She also described the prominence and history of the temple in the letter. The celestial wedding of Lord Sita Ramachandra Swamy will be held on April 17 and in Pattabhishekam on April 18.

Meanwhile, the Endowments Commissioner, Hanumantha Rao, said that since a large number of devotees are likely to flock to Bhadrachalam to witness the ceremony of Sita Ramachandra Swami, all arrangements were being made to ensure that the devotees did not face any inconvenience. On Monday, the arrangements were inspected at the Mithila Stadium, where Sita Ramachandra Swamy’s Kalyan Mahotsavam celebrations will be held at Bhadrachalam.