Just In
Eatala offers prayers in Shiva temples on eve of Shivaratri
Highlights
Hyderabad: Former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender contesting from the Malkajgiri Parliament constituency on Friday performed puja at several...
Hyderabad: Former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender contesting from the Malkajgiri Parliament constituency on Friday performed puja at several Siva temples.
Eatala conducted a special pooja in Shiva temples, at Hayat Nagar, Sivaganga Colony, LB Nagar, Hatinapur, and Keesaragutta on the eve of Shivaratri.
Later, he said that he wished for the prosperity and well-being of all people.
