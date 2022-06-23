ED filing 'false' cases against Gandhis: MLC Jeevan Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy claimed on Wednesday that the Enforcement Directorate was filing false cases against the Gandhis', as it was not able digest the public support being received by them. Speaking to the media at Jagitial, he said first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru founded the 'National Herald' during the freedom struggle.

"The Congress had paid Rs 90 crore on its behalf." Reddy made it clear not a single rupee of financial transactions took place on behalf of the party. He said the Congress had only transferred its shares when the newspaper was in crisis.

The MLC alleged that the Centre was harassing Rahul Gandhi in the name of the ED cases and 'National Herald'. He recalled that the Janata Party government had also harassed Indira Gandhi. Now, the Narendra Modi government was harassing the party leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He condemned the ED inquiry against the party leaders.