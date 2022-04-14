EFLU signs pact with LBSNAA to teach trainee IAS officers

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, Uttarakhand to train trainee IAS officers.

An EFLU statement on Wednesday said that the MoU facilitates cooperation between the EFLU and LBSNAA in sharing experiences, best practices and knowledge in the area of development of professional communication skills of the trainees of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, EFLU and Radhika Rastogi, Joint Director, LBSNAA formally signed and exchanged the MoU on Wednesday at Mussoorie.

Further, the MoU enables the EFLU to design and offer intensive training programmes that enhance the professional communication of the IAS trainees along with developing their written communication specifically for leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Suresh Kumar stated that the signing of the MoU was a momentous occasion. Further, since administration includes legal, political and economic matters, apart from a host of other concerns of society, the IAS officers must understand every aspect of these matters. Here reading plays a very significant role in understanding the nuances of official documents and communication.

Prof Suresh Kumar further stated that the officers will also need sharp negotiating skills that will protect the interest of all stakeholders. "This is where the officers need to be trained in written and oral communication skills and arguably EFLU is the best institute to offer training in all these matters concerning language," he said.

Radhika Rastogi, Joint Director, LBSNAA complimented the EFLU for the great work the varsity has been doing in the fields of English and foreign languages.