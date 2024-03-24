Election code comes to torment wedding planners

Rangareddy: Implementation of the Lok Sabha Election Code in Rangareddy district has brought significant hurdles to residents, particularly affecting transactions and ceremonial preparations. Cash transactions, vital for purchasing wedding essentials like bridal wear, function hall bookings, and gold jewelry, have become notably burdensome.

Despite efforts to promote digital payments, many merchants, including gold dealers, function hall managers, catering companies, and hotels, still prefer cash transactions due to tax implications linked with online payments.

Families gearing up for weddings are facing financial constraints compounded by restrictions on online payments and heightened scrutiny of cash transactions. Police inspections targeting individuals carrying more than Rs 50,000 in cash have instilled apprehension, necessitating meticulous documentation to justify cash holdings. The scrutiny extends to various aspects of daily life, including hospital visits, further complicating matters. Challenges also extend to online payments, especially in sectors like function halls and agriculture, where cash transactions persist due to practicality and administrative hurdles associated with digital transactions.

Compliance with documentation requirements during police inspections is vital, with individuals compelled to furnish evidence such as bank withdrawal records and purchase intentions to avoid scrutiny and potential legal repercussions.

The intersection of electoral regulations and daily transactions highlights the need for practical solutions to balance regulatory demands with the practical needs of individuals and businesses. As families navigate these challenges, ensuring avenues for legitimate transactions and upholding financial transparency becomes paramount during this heightened scrutiny period. Sudhakar, a function hall manager said that they face the complexity of paying wages to 20 to 30 workers in cash, while farmers rely on cash payments for selling flowers, fruits, and vegetables, complicating income tax compliance.

Consequently, administrators encounter obstacles in conducting online transactions due to the inability to provide proper income tax documentation, further hindering efforts to transition to digital payments.