Enabling the disabled stand on their feet

Hyderabad: Equally Able Foundation has signed an MoU with the State government, committing $250,000 (approximately Rs 2.15 crore) over five years to support persons with disabilities to become entrepreneurs.

According to the foundation, the initiative aims to help 250 individuals set up small businesses, empowering them to become self-reliant and reclaim their dignity.

Speaking at an event jointly organised by the Faiz-e-Aam Trust and the Equally Able Foundation, Mohammed Yousuf, its founder, informed that they had signed an MoU with the State government recently.

Mohammed Yousuf, who migrated to the United States in the late 1990s, had founded the Equally Able Foundation to help people with physical, visual, and cognitive disabilities to lead empowered lives. “Disability is experienced and best assisted by those who live through it,” Yousuf remarked, stressing that despite advancement in technology and infrastructure, opportunities for the disabled remain woefully inadequate.

Citing an Accenture report, Yousuf stated that the global GDP could see a $25 billion boost if just 1 in 100 people with disabilities were employed in top-tier companies.

“Inclusion is the key. Our goal is not just to support them but to restore their dignity and give people the means to stand on their feet,” he said.

Economist Prof. Amirullah Khan, who is also a member of the Telangana Public Service Commission, commended the State government for providing the highest disability pension in India, with nearly 15 lakh beneficiaries in Telangana alone.

Siasat Editor Zahid Ali Khan, MLC Amir Ali Khan, Mohammed Alam Khan, Khader Alam Khan and others were present.