Enforce MCC strictly to ensure hassle-free polls in State : CS

Hyderabad: State chief secretary Santhi Kumari asked the officials to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election in Telangana. She held a meeting with officials and reviewed the implementation of the MCC. She took stock of the law and order situation, setting up check posts and daily seizure reports.

Santhi Kumari directed the officials to arrange surveillance at Begumpet and Shamshabad airports. She also urged them to notify dry days in the border districts when elections are held in the neighbouring States as per the Election Commission guidelines. The forest department officials were directed to identify clandestine routes in forests that are used by smugglers so as to increase surveillance, which will help in seizures.

DGP Ravi Gupta informed that interstate meetings with all the neighbouring States have been held and 85 border check posts have been set up by the State. Integrated check posts, flying squads, and static surveillance teams have stepped up vigil, which has resulted in seizures of around Rs 35 crore during the last fortnight after the MCC came into force.

Commissioner of Commercial Taxes T K Sridevi briefed that the increased vigilance by the Commercial Tax Department through the integrated border check posts has resulted in a seizure of Rs 5.19 crore after the announcement of MCC. The Commercial Tax Department has also mapped commodities coming and going out of the State which has helped them to nab habitual offenders. Surveillance has also increased on manufacturing and trading godowns.

Special chief secretary CT and excise Sunil Sharma, home secretary Jitender, senior police officials Mahesh Bhagwat, Sanjay Jain, principal secretary TR and B Srinivas Raju, commissioner of transport, were also present.