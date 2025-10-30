Engineer loses Rs 51 lakh in high-profile Telegram job scam

Hyderabad: In a disturbing case of cyber fraud, a Cyberabad-based engineer lost a staggering Rs 51 lakh to a sophisticated Telegram-based fake job scam, highlighting the growing menace of employment fraud facilitated through social media platforms.

The victim, an engineer, was lured into the scam by a Telegram group posing as a legitimate e-commerce job provider linked to a company called P&B Solutions. The group offered attractive work-from-home opportunities, promising regular income by completing online tasks such as managing e-commerce product listings and reviews. Initially, small payments were made to bait the victim’s trust.

As the victim engaged further, the fraudulent operators pressed for hefty prepaid investments to unlock higher-paying tasks. Under pressure and assured with fake balance displays, the engineer complied, transferring large sums across multiple transactions. The scam culminated when the fraudsters demanded an additional Rs 11 lakh to release the supposed earnings, after which they went silent.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the network operating behind this Telegram channel. The Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police are investigating fake websites and urging the public to remain vigilant against unsolicited job offers that require advance payments. Authorities have warned that scammers often use multiple bank accounts and SIM cards to cycle funds and evade detection.

This case is part of a growing trend of fraudulent online job offers that exploit job seekers through popular platforms, such as Telegram and WhatsApp. Victims are frequently cheated through schemes involving prepaid tasks, fake deposits, and withdrawal blocks, targeting those desperate for employment or side income.

Cyberabad Police urge individuals to verify job offers through official company channels and never remit money upfront for jobs. They also advise reporting suspicious groups or messages immediately to the cybercrime helpline.