Engineers to begin soil testing for MGBS-Falaknuma Metro corridor

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) authorities said on Wednesday that engineers will be starting soil testing for the MGBS-Falaknuma corridor, the 5.5 km stretch on which proposed Metro line linkage remains pending for close to a decade.

Following the report ‘Sceptical about Metro connectivity, Old City Metro Rail JAC ups the ante’ in The Hans India on August 22, top officials of HMRL clarified that soil testing will begin shortly for taking forward the project.

“We called tenders for geotechnical investigation (soil testing). This is required for Metro pier(pillar) foundation designs. Will start soil testing in a couple of weeks,” said NVS Reddy, the Managing Director of HMRL.

The report highlighted that JAC was gearing up for an agitation for pushing the project, as it was concerned about the seriousness and will end up as another election promise.

The JAC leaders had referred to the earlier exigency shown at the time of 2018 Assembly elections by HMRL officials and public representatives, just a month prior to the polls. It was alleged that the ‘preparatory’ works initiated about a month back remained only on paper despite allocations of Rs 500 crore for initiating it.