Enhancing energy efficiency: A historic imperative to empower the nation

Hyderabad / New Delhi: Recognizing that energy efficiency is a key driver of India’s Net Zero 2070 vision, offering cost-effective solutions across sectors, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, has urged state governments and State Designated Agencies (SDAs) to give special emphasis to Comprehensive Communication Strategies (CCS).

These strategies aim to continuously engage stakeholders at all levels in meeting the Union Government’s targets for economic sustainability and climate change mitigation.

BEE underlined that raising public and social awareness through innovative communication approaches, and engaging both public and private sectors, is critical to fostering a culture of energy consciousness and accelerating the adoption of best practices in energy efficiency.

Releasing a special report on the positive impact of CCS in scaling up energy efficiency and addressing climate change, Dhiraj Kumar Srivastava, Director General, BEE, said that strategic communication will play a pivotal role in uniting citizens, industry, and institutions toward sustainable goals. The report was submitted by A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy, Media Adviser, Southern States/UTs, BEE, at a programme held at BEE’s Central Office, New Delhi.

On the occasion, Srivastava highlighted that the Ministry of Power’s special strategies and policies, implemented in coordination with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), state agencies, DISCOMs, and industry stakeholders, have delivered record results: Energy savings: 53 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE); Electricity savings: 321.06 billion units; and carbon dioxide reduction of 321.06 million tonnes.