Expressway from Manchirevula to Nagole in the plans: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday announced that the State government was planning to construct a new expressway from Manchirevula to Nagole covering 55 km over River Musi.

After inaugurating the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Narsingi interchange, he said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was preparing many development plans for the State, specially Hyderabad and this expressway would facilitate connectivity between the western parts of the city and its eastern parts decongesting the traffic. The expenditure to execute the project would be around Rs 10,000 crore. This expressway was in addition to the 14 bridges that will dot the Musi River, he added.

The Minister also inaugurated STP with 15 MLD capacity which has been built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) with Rs 66. 16 crore. By September this year, KTR said that Hyderabad will become the first city in the country to treat 100 per cent of its waste water. The Government will also bring a ‘Waste Water Recycling Policy’, he said the ORR Narsingi interchange built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) with Rs 29.50 crorewill be of a relief to commuters going to Manchirevula, Kokapet, Gandipet and Shankarpally. This facility will also be useful to commuters going to Langar Houz and its vicinity.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Serilingampally MP Ranjith Reddy, Rajendra Nagar MLA Prakash Goud and others participated.