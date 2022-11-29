Farmer Suicides: HC issues notice to govt on delayed payment of ex-gratia to dependents

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court's division bench, comprising of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy on Tuesday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Revenue department, DGP and the collectors of, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Nalgonda districts, directing them to respond by January 3, 2023, duly furnishing information on the undue delay in sanction and payment of ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh to the dependents of all farmers who died due to "agrarian crisis" after June 2, 2014.

They were responding to the petition is filed by social activist Bannuru Kondal Reddy. He informed the court that police authorities of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Nalgonda, Jangaon and Adilabad districts, after verification of claims of dependents, had submitted 100 final reports pertaining to their respective districts clearly stating that farmers committed suicide. Their dependants were still waiting for compensation from the government.

Counsel for petitioner Vasudha Nagraj said that as per GO 421, the three-member committee comprising the sub-collector, DSP and assistant director (agriculture) of the respective districts have to verify details and conduct enquiry into the suicide after June 2, 2014.

"Such pivotal work of the committee is still pending at their end, due to which the dependants of farmers, mostly young wives and minor children, have been running from pillar to post to obtain all relevant documents to avail the ex-gratia.The State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) clearly says that about 6,121 farmers had committed suicide and the government had identified about 1,600 suicides.

Despite the clearance given by the police stating that all the 100 farmers had died due to "agrarian crisis", payment of ex-gratia is still pending, depriving the dependants of financial help, forcing them to lead a pathetic and deplorable life.

Hearing in the case was adjourned to January 3, 2023.

HC disposes of Arvind's writ against Kavitha

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the High Court disposed of the writ petition filed by BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on his mother's complaint in the Banjara Hills PS.in the recent case of attack on his houses allegedly by some TRS activists. The police have registered an FIR and took up investigation.

Advocate-General Banda Shivananda Prasad submitted that 50 persons who are alleged to be TRS party activists and henchmen of Kavitha, MLC, have been apprehended; they are in judicial remand.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Arvind's mother and action taken. There cannot be a second complaint on the same offence, Justice Reddy observed in his order while disposing of the petition.

Counsel for petitioner B Rachna Reddy told the court about unparliamentary language used by Kavita during her interaction with the media on the issue. The AG countered saying Arvind too uses unparliamentary language and abuses police officers frequently.

The judge, during the course of hearing, advised Rachna Reddy not to bring this type of issue to court as both Arvind and Kavitha are public representatives; they should observe restraint; exhibit wisdom, he stated.

The court recorded the contention of Rachana in the order that this is not the first time Kavitha intimidated Arvind and tried to harm him through her henchmen. It gave liberty to the petitioner to avail other legal remedy, if he is not satisfied with the order.

Rachana contentended that Arvind should be provided security in view of the recent attack on his house and also keeping in view of earlier attacks. The court opined that the existing security 1+1 to MP will suffice.

Notice issued to govt on inadequate toilets for girls in schools

The HC division bench, headed by CJ Bhuyan and Justice Bhaskar Reddy adjudicated the suo motu taken up public interest litigation on lack of adequate toilets for girl students in schools across the State by converting a report published in an English daily

The bench issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and the Director of School Education, directing them to respond to the notices by January 20, 2023.

During the hearing, Andapally Sanjeev Kumar, Special GP, disputed the report saying the information published might not be correct as he has been dealing with the subject of school education for years; he is well aware of the subject and sought some time to file a detailed affidavit.

CJ Bhuyan, after hearing him, observed that "we are talking about empowering girl children… Beti Padhao… Beti Bachao… and we do not provide washrooms to our girl children in schools".

He said the other day he had the occasion of dealing with a complaint given by some women employees on lack of washrooms for them.

The bench directed Special GP to file a status report on toilets in schools. It adjourned the case to January 20.