Farooqnagar Mandal president, and others resign from Congress

Rangareddy : Ashanna Goud, the Congress party President of Farooqnagar Mandal, has condemned Telangana PCC State General Secretary Veerlapalli Shankar for his one-sided and biased politics within the party in Shadnagar constituency. He alleges that the party will soon disappear in Shadnagar constituency under the leadership of Veerlapalli Shankar.

On Wednesday, Ashanna Goud, along with a Sarpanch and two Deputy Sarpanchs, resigned from the party, condemning Veerlapalli Shankar's one-sided and biased politics within the party. Speaking at a media conference held at Hotel 44 in Shadnagar constituency, he said that he believed in the party and worked as a common worker and the party also supported him in all ways. However, he expressed concern that the leaders and activists were getting confused with V. Shankar's attitude and biased politics.

He also alleged that the majority of Congress leaders in Shadnagar Constituency were fed up with V. Shankar's attitude, and that most of them would resign from the party in large numbers soon. He said that he had been serving in the party for the past 22 years and had supported V. Shankar after he took charge of the party. However, he said that V. Shankar's careless behavior and dictatorial attitude were not liked by the leaders and workers of the party.

He further alleged that V. Shankar was taking arbitrary decisions without consulting the party leaders or activists, and that he was still in contact with Bahujan Samaj Party leaders, despite being a member of the Congress party. Ashanna Goud said that he had been in contact with the leaders of respective villages in the mandal, and the situation was the same everywhere. He added that more than 500 people would join the BRS party under the leadership of MLA Anjaiah Yadav, including the Congress leaders of the respective villages. They would also send their resignations to Rangareddy District Party President Challa Narasimha Reddy.

Sarpanch Cheguri Raghavender Goud said that they were leaving the Congress party for the development of respective villages. He said that it was very sad to leave the Congress party, but this decision was taken due to V. Shankar's dictatorial attitude. Ellampally Sarpanch Kishtaiah, Godupally Sarpanch Raghavender Goud, Godupally Deputy Sarpanch, and Congress activists of many villages were among those who resigned from the party.