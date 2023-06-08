FGG sceptical of KTR’s claims, seeks proof of investments, jobs

Hyderabad: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has raised concerns regarding the claims made by IT Minister KT Rama Rao about investments worth Rs 3.4 lakh crore and the creation of 22 lakh jobs since 2014. In light of these claims, the FGG has demanded that the Minister direct officials to furnish industry-specific investment and job creation details in the State.

The FGG commends the Minister for his diligent efforts in attracting investments and generating employment opportunities, but seeks concrete evidence to support the figures presented.

FGG Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy highlights the Forum’s interest in knowing the specifics of directors appointed, as well as investment and job details on a company-by-company basis.

To obtain this information, the FGG filed an RTI application with the IT Principal Secretary. Initially, there was reluctance to provide the requested information.

Following an appeal, the IT Joint Secretary stated that their office had no information regarding company-wise investments and job creation.

The application was subsequently transferred to the Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation (TSTPC), with a recommendation to approach the Industries and Commerce department.

According to the FGG, the TSTPC informed them that while 14 priority sectors were identified under the government industrial policy, they had no knowledge of directors’ names.

The FGG was advised to seek information from the Industries and Commerce Principal Secretary. However, the Industries and Commerce department stated that they also lacked the necessary information and directed the FGG to approach the Commissioner of Industries. Unfortunately, despite following the recommended course of action, the FGG is yet to receive a response from the Commissioner.

Padmanabha Reddy expresses frustration over the past five months, during which they have been shuffled from one department to another without obtaining the desired information. This raises doubts about the source of the claimed figures of Rs 3.3 lakh crore in investments and 22.5 lakh jobs.

He questions how these figures were derived if no department seems to possess the relevant details.

The Minister must provide clarity, as the credibility of future statements made by him may be called into question if concrete evidence is not presented.