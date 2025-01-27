Fire breaks out on boats in Tank Bund

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, a fire broke out at two boats in Tank Bund on Sunday. The incident occurred during Bharata Mata Maha Aarti programme that was organised on the occasion of Republic Day.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy was the chief guest of the programme.

According to the sources, the fireworks which were being transported on a boat for the programme accidentally exploded, causing a sudden fire. Two boats were completely gutted in the fire.

As many as 15 persons were reportedly on the boat, and they were safely evacuated. The authorities are investigating the incident.