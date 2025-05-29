Fish prasadam for asthma patients to be distributed in city on June 8

Hyderabad: The decades-old ‘remedy for Asthma’ fish medicine (Fish Prasadam) by the Bathini Goud family would be distributed on the occasion of Mrigasira Karthi at Nampally Exhibition Grounds on June 8 from 10 am onwards.

Addressing a press conference here, the family members of Bathini Harinath Goud including sons Sheshul Bathini and Amarnath Goud said that as usual, this year, at 10 am on June 8, immediately after the Mrigasira Karthi, the fish prasadam will be distributed at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds.

Lakhs of people from the country and abroad visit the Prasadam distribution centre every year. “For this reason, this year too, the government, on the orders of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is providing full cooperation under the supervision of BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and the relevant government departments, including the Hyderabad Collector, DGP, Police Commissioners, are making arrangements with the coordination of everyone,” Amarnath Goud said.