Five Arrested in alleged adulterated toddy case in Balanagar

Five individuals have been arrested by local excise police in connection with an adulterated toddy operation. The suspects were allegedly operating toddy compounds when the arrests were made.

Authorities have registered a case against the accused and are currently conducting a thorough investigation. In a related operation, the excise police have seized five shops owned by the suspects, along with a significant haul of 600 litres of adulterated toddy.

Further inquiries are ongoing as authorities seek to address the illegal practices in the region.