  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Five Arrested in alleged adulterated toddy case in Balanagar

Five Arrested in alleged adulterated toddy case in Balanagar
x
Highlights

Five individuals have been arrested by local excise police in connection with an adulterated toddy operation. The suspects were allegedly operating...

Five individuals have been arrested by local excise police in connection with an adulterated toddy operation. The suspects were allegedly operating toddy compounds when the arrests were made.

Authorities have registered a case against the accused and are currently conducting a thorough investigation. In a related operation, the excise police have seized five shops owned by the suspects, along with a significant haul of 600 litres of adulterated toddy.

Further inquiries are ongoing as authorities seek to address the illegal practices in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick