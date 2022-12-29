Five engg consortiums qualify for Airport Metro GC bids

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) on Wednesday informed that five engineering consortiums have qualified for Airport Metro General Consultant (GC) bids.

According to HAML, the voluminous documents and data submitted by the five consortiums for pre-qualification to participate in the bids for appointment as General Consultant (GC) for the Hyderabad Airport Metro project were scrutinised by the technical team of HAML. Their respective technical capabilities and financial profiles were assessed.

The qualified consortiums are AECOM India + Egis Rail (France) + Egis India, Ayesa Ingenieria y Arquitectura (Spain) + Aarvee Associates + Nippon Koi (Japan), Consulting Engineers Group + Korea National Railway (South Korea), Systra (France) + RITES + DB Engineering and Consulting (Germany), Technica y Proyectos (Spain) + PINI Group (Switzerland).

HAML MD, NVS Reddy said that the evaluation is mainly depended on the consortiums' responsiveness to the qualification criteria prescribed by HAML. The number and size of the projects handled by them, their experience in tender document preparation, DPR review, engineering consultancy record, project monitoring consultancy, proof checking of detailed engineering designs were assessed. "Based on this evaluation, HAML has declared that all the five consortiums were qualified to participate in the final round of bidding," said NVS Reddy.

The next stage bid documents which are the Request for Proposal (RfP) documents will be issued to all these consortiums and they will have to submit their bids by January 20, 2023, added NVS Reddy.