Flying drones banned in Hyderabad from June 13 to 17

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra on Tuesday issued a notice prohibiting flying drones in certain areas of Madhapur from June 13 to June 17,



A notice said that the decision was taken in view of anti-social elements causing disruption.

“Based on the directive by the Centre and other security agencies, the Telangana Police has decided to ban drone activities. Anti-social elements may organise attacks using paragliders, remote-controlled drones and microlight aircraft and so on,” the senior police officer stated in a press release.

The possibility of such attacks may endanger and breach peace to public tranquillity, the notice said.

Between June 13 to June 17, drones will not be allowed to function within a five-kilometre radius of these hotels in Madhapur such as Convention Hall, HICC, Novotel Hotel, Trident Hotel, Westin Hotel and ITC Kohinoor.