Fmr BC body members oppose move to tweak Telangana Talli statue design

Hyderabad: Former BC, SC, and ST Commission members warned the State government of revolt if the design of the Telangana Talli statue is altered. Addressing the press, the Commission members Shubha Prad Patel, Upendra, CH Narasimha, and B Vidyasagar said that the Telangana writers, intellectuals, and activists designed the statue of Telangana Talli. “All the forces in the Telangana movement united and created the Telangana Talli statue, which is the symbol of Telangana’s existence. During the intensified Telangana movement, the Telangana activists installed thousands of statues of Telangana Talli in every part of the State,” they said. They alleged that Chief Minister ARevanth Reddy hatched a conspiracy to remove the original design of the Telangana Talli statue. Revanth Reddy was secretly trying to change the design of Telangana Talli without even the cabinet ministers’ knowledge. They questioned why there was a need to change the statue of Telangana Talli secretly.

“We strongly oppose altering the image of Telangana Talli created during the movement without prior consultation. The Chief Minister is acting in Telangana against Indira Gandhi's ideologies and policies,” said the former commission members. They accused the Chief Minister of conspiring to damage the sentiments of the people of Telangana.