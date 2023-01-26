Former MP, 13 th descendant of Chatrapati Shivaji Sambhjiraje calls on KCR

Former MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, who is 13th descendant of Maratha hero Chhatrapati Shivaji, Grandson of Sahu Maharaj, successor of Kolhapur princely state and Swaraj movement activist, paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Thursday.

CM KCR welcomed Sambhajiraje by presenting a shawl and a flower bouquet at Pragati Bhavan. The Chief Minister hosted lunch to Sambhajiraje and held deep discussions on many issues.

Sambhajiraje inquired about the public welfare and development achieved by the Telangana State within a short time and stood as a role model for the country. Shambhajiraje is keen to know the operational procedures followed by the Telangana State Government in providing big welfare to the people of all sections including farmers, SC, ST, BC and Minorities. Sambhajiraje inquired the chief minister about all these issues in detail.









Sambhajiraje expressed his wish that Telangana development model and welfare schemes should be implemented in Maharashtra as well. Sambhajiraje opined that the magnificent Telangana development model should not be limited here but also extend to all other states including Maharashtra.

Apart from development issues, CM KCR and Sambhajiraje had a lengthy discussion on the political situation in the country. The Chief Minister and former MP opined that an innovative agenda aimed at public welfare is necessary to come before the people for the development of the people and for the integrity of the country. CM KCR and Sambhajiraje decided to meet again and discuss all the issues if necessary depending on the occasion.

On this occasion, CM KCR and Sambhajiraje recollected the services rendered by the ancestors of Shambhajiraje from Shivaji Maharaj to Sahu Maharaj to the country. CM KCR opined that their rule towards equality and public welfare will remain in the history of the country with golden letters. In the discussion, the Chief Minister made it clear that, with their inspiration, people's rule will continue in Telangana without caste and religious discrimination.

On this occasion, Shambhajiraje presented the book 'Rajarshi Sahu Chhatrapati' to CM KCR.

Minister of Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chamakura Mallareddy, MLCs Kavitha, Madhusudhana Chari, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and representatives came on behalf of i Sambhajiraje and others are present in the meeting.