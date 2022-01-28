Free arrested OU students unconditionally: Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender has condemned the arrests of students in Osmania University and described the action uncalled for.

The former minister, who is touring Warangal district, on Friday told the media that the CM should not underestimate the OU students who have played a key role in the separate Telangana movement.

He cautioned the TRS chief that if the OU students decide then his political future would turn to ashes. He recalled that it was the OU students who stood solidly with the Telangana movement to realise separate State when KCR drank juice ending his indefinite fast.

Demanding the CM to immediately release job notifications, as sought by students, Eatala wanted unconditional release of Jatangi Suresh Yadav, Dharmapuri Shankar, Bandi Naresh, Bhim Rao Nayak, Velpula Sanjay, KottapalliTirupathi, Venugopal, Arjun Babu, Venkat, Ambedkar, Narsimha, Nagaraju Goud and others arrested by the police.