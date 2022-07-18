Free Covid booster drive for 75 days in Karwan

Hyderabad: As a part of the 'Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of Independence and the glorious initiative by the Central government, a Covid vaccination camp will be held in the Karwan constituency to administer booster doses for all above 18 years. The came will be held for 75 days.

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin along with Dr Anurada inaugurated the free booster dose for 8 to 59 age and 60 years above age group in MD Lines community hall at Tolichowki on Sunday.

This vaccination campaign will run for 75 days from July 15 to September 30. Karwan MLA urged all eligible adults to get their booster dose. Corporators, area presidents and workers were also present on the occasion.