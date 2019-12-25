Free theatre workshop at Ravindra Bharathi

Lakdikapul: The Department of Language and Culture is conducting a 30-day free multilingual theatre workshop by Adla Satish Kumar and Safi Quadri at Ravindra Bharathi from December 26 for interested persons including children.

After the workshop, selected participants will get an opportunity to perform at the prestigious national auditorium 'Ravindra Bharathi' and those excelling in it could also get an opportunity to work in multilingual web series. Currently, the auditions are underway for the admissions at Paidi Jairaj Preview Theatre, Ravindra Bharathi.

"We prepare them to perform with ease by training them in various activities like acting, fighting, dancing, and techniques to act. We also help them understand the strategy and importance of auditions and trains them to prepare for the journey of a character and become a trained paid actor, as a conclusion all actors get to perform on the prestigious National Auditorium Ravindra Bharathi and in our Multilingual Web Series," says Adla Satish Kumar, Organiser, Multilingual Theater Workshop.