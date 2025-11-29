From folk beats to artisan feats: Kala Mahotsav enchants crowds

The second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad, has witnessed an overwhelming public response, with footfall crossing the one-lakh mark within the first week. The cultural extravaganza, which commenced on November 22, is scheduled to conclude on November 30. Authorities anticipate even higher attendance over the weekend as the festival enters its final phase.

According to Rashtrapati Nilayam officials, the textiles and handicrafts pavilion has emerged as a major attraction, recording sales worth nearly Rs 2 crore. The strong demand for traditional handlooms and crafts underscores the public’s growing interest in indigenous artistry. The food court, too, has seen brisk business, with sales crossing Rs 27 lakh, reflecting the festival’s appeal as a holistic cultural and culinary experience.

The Mahotsav has so far showcased 29 folk performances featuring 298 artists from western India. Rajasthan’s Mashak Vadan, Ravan Hatta, Bahurupiya, Kalberia Nrutya, Mayur Nrutya and Bhaavai drew large crowds, while Goa’s Ghumat Vadan and Samayi Nrutya added coastal vibrancy.

Gujarat’s Siddi Dhamal, Talvaar Raas and Garba enthralled audiences, alongside Maharashtra’s Dhol Tasha, Lezim, Songi Mukhavate and Lavani–Koli. Performances from Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, including Bhovada and Tarpa Nrutya, further enriched the cultural tapestry.

Beyond performances, the festival offers curated exhibitions, live craft demonstrations, workshops and interactive sessions, making it a comprehensive platform for cultural immersion. Visitor services such as on-the-spot booking, e-carts, wheelchairs and Scholar Guides have been functioning smoothly, ensuring accessibility and convenience for all attendees.

Dr K. Rajani Priya, Estate Manager of Rashtrapati Nilayam, confirmed that the Mahotsav will remain open to the public until November 30, with special concluding attractions planned.

Entry is free, and visitors can register online via the official portal or through QR codes displayed on publicity material. On-the-spot registration is also available at the venue, making the festival accessible to spontaneous visitors.