G20 Healthcare Pre-Meetings; 200 Global Leaders Unite to Discuss the Future of Affordable and Accessible Healthcare

Hyderabad: Pulsus Group announced today the successful commencement of pre-meetings for the G20 Affordable and Accessible Healthcare Summit series. Held in the picturesque cities of Zurich, Switzerland, and Rome, Italy, on July 17 and 18, these essential discussions convened global leaders in primary healthcare and stem cell research.

Vinay Tendulkar, Member of the Rajya Sabha, and Dr. Sandesh Yadav, Member– Ministry of Civil Aviation (AAC) shared their insightful inputs regarding India's role in promoting affordable and accessible healthcare worldwide during their visit to Pulsus HQ in Hyderabad. They lauded the tremendous value of these summits on the G20 Global Tech and Affordable Healthcare Summit initiative, as well expressed their support for the innovative platforms designed for transformative change.

Convenor and the architect of the summit Dr. Srinubabu Gedela expressed his sincere gratitude to Finance Minister Mrs. Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, for their valued support in driving these global scale initiatives. Their commitment aligns seamlessly with the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will guide India's role as the G20 chair in 2023.

The Pre-meeting held in Hyderabad highlights included Dr. Dame Cally Palmer's insightful presentation on current cancer trends and challenges from a G20 perspective and Paulo Cezar Schutz's invaluable insights on the G20's role in accessible healthcare as Brazil gears up for its upcoming presidency.

This meeting was attended by around 200 delegates, mainly from G20 countries, and offered a vibrant platform for global discussion. Dr. Srinubabu Gedela, Co-convenor of the meetings, expressed eagerness for the impending official launch of the G20 Affordable and Accessible Healthcare Summit series in Delhi.

As we step into the era of the G20 India presidency, we aim to highlight India's remarkable technological prowess and potential for ground-breaking advancements. "Our summits reflect our commitment to not just technological growth but to the mission of reshaping global healthcare, making it more accessible and affordable for all," affirms Dr. Srinubabu Gedela, Co-convenor of the Global Tech Summit series and CEO, Pulsus.