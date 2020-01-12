Top
Game for anything in saree

Hyderabad: Taneira and Pinkathon came together to host the third edition of Saree Run for the first time in Jalavihar, Hyderabad on Sunday. This edition witnessed more than 300 saree-clad women coming together in support of women's fitness.

The run was heralded by the Ultraman - Milind Soman. The event saw women across all ages, life stages and walks of life participating in high spirit and enthusiasm for a 3 kilometer run to show that nothing holds them back in their journey towards a better & fitter version of themselves.

With the theme of #DontHoldBack, the Saree Run began with an energetic warm-up Zumba session, led by Zumba instructors. Taneira's team assisted the participants with a comfortable saree drape for the event allowing them to run carefree.

