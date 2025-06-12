Live
GHMC boss inspects Lal Darwaza temple, Bibi-ka-Alam ahead of Bonalu, Moharram
Hyderabad: In preparation for the upcoming Bonalu festivities and Moharram, two significant religious events in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is ensuring to make all necessary arrangements for devotees regarding public safety and sanitation.
The GHMC Commissioner on Wednesday inspected the arrangements of Bonalu at the Simhavahini Sri Mahankali Devalayam in Lal Darwaza and Moharram arrangements at Bibi-ka-Alam Ashoorkhana in Dabeerpura and Azakhna Zehra Darulshifa in Old city.
During the inspection, RV Karnan has directed officials to ensure that all facilities are in place without causing any inconvenience during the upcoming Bonalu and Moharram. The commissioner emphasised the importance of providing a smooth experience for all devotees attending the festival. He instructed zonal officers to pay special attention to maintaining high standards of sanitation and cleanliness in areas surrounding religious processions and gathering spots.