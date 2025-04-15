GHMC celebrates Ambedkar Jayanthi

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner K Ilambarithi emphasized that everyone should draw inspiration from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the visionary behind the Indian Constitution. He urged that the principles and direction provided by Ambedkar should serve as a guiding light for everyone, at 134th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar celebrated at the headquarters on a grand note.

He paid glowing tributes to the man whose relentless pursuit ensured the empowerment of the downtrodden.

The commissioner took the opportunity to commend Dr Ambedkar for his significant contributions toward ensuring equal rights for all He emphasised that Ambedkar’s vision should serve as a source of inspiration for everyone, urging all to advance with a commitment to equality, transparency and service.

Additional Commissioners Shivakumar Naidu, Raghu Prasad, Venugopal, Yadagiri Rao, CE Ratnakar, AMC Jeevan Kumar, and other offices paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar’s portrait.