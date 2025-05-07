GHMC chief inspects devpt works in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Ahead of monsoon, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner RV Karnan has directed officials to commence drain work in areas free from land acquisition. On Tuesday, he reviewed several ongoing development projects in the Moosapet, Gajularamaram, and Kukatpally circles within the Kukatpally zone.

The Commissioner conducted an inspection of the water stagnation issue at Moosapet Metro station. He also reviewed the box drain construction funded by SNDP, which extends from IDPL Cheruvu Surplus Nala to the RTC depot. Officials reported that progress had been stalled due to land acquisition issues and were instructed to ensure that residents do not encounter flooding problems as the monsoon season approaches. When questioned about the delays in the Kaithalapur road widening project, the Commissioner mandated immediate action, citing that the work had been held up by a court case. He emphasised the need for the Zonal Commissioner to prioritise this situation.

Officials have proposed the installation of a 90 mm diameter pipeline in the Ambedkar Nagar premises to address the issue of water stagnation. Given that there is already a water pipeline in place, the water board should undertake this work and implement measures to prevent flooding. The zonal commissioner has been directed to ensure this is completed in collaboration with the water board’s managing director.

Furthermore, the Commissioner suggested that steps should be taken to arrange free left to go to JNTU. From there, the construction work of the multi-purpose function in TSII (Shapur) was inspected. He said that the construction work should be completed and made available. The EE to the Commissioner that the construction of the ground floor cooking, dining hall, first floor and second floor has also been completed.

The Commissioner was accompanied by Zonal Commissioner Apurva Chauhan, Zonal SE Chinna Reddy, EE Ramesh, Srinath Reddy, Deputy Commissioners, Town Planning Officers and other officers.