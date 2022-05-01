GHMC decides to demolish illegal structures in Nandi Hills, BNR Hills

Hyderabad: With a large number of unauthorised structures being continuously constructed without any permission from the authorities, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is going to take action against illegal structures in Nandi Hills and BNR Hills located in Raidurg.

A large number of multi-storey buildings and villas have been built on 72 acres which is said to be the government land. A case has also been going on between Revenue Department and private builders.

According to Municipal Corporation officials, many Tollywood stars and business personalities are residing in these illegal structures. The officials said that after examination of the area the GHMC found that the hills are dangerous situation with excavations and by digging up deep cellars and by constructing a number of buildings have weakened the hills as they may collapse and are in an alarming situation, said officials.

Nandi Hills and BNR Hills are located between Jubilee Hills and Hitec City. After the construction of the flyover that connects Raidurg and Film Nagar, the land prices have gone up. From one side of the hill, the resident has a view of Malkam Lake that has been recently developed and on the other side, can see the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge. According to the real estate experts, the land area in the hills is 72 acres which amounts to about Rs 5,000 crore market price. The land rate here is Rs 1.75 lakh per square yard.

Recently, the GHMC laid a 100-feet road from Shaikpet to Jubilee Hills road no 45 through Nandi Hills and BNR Hills after which the price of land skyrocketed.

Currently, rocks are being demolished and buildings are being constructed. With excavations being made without any expert's opinion, the houses may collapse or fall.

However, the Assistant City Planner (ACP) for the Town Planning Department of the GHMC said that soon an inspection of all illegal structures in Nandi Hills and BNR Hills will be carried out and after which a report will be submitted to the District Task Force and senior authorities in order to take action against the unauthorised structures aiming to demolish all illegal constructions.