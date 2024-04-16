GHMC initiates door-to-door C&D waste collection

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a door-to-door collection initiative for Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste in the city. The corporation urges citizens to utilise paid services for proper disposal of C&D, aiming to reduce air pollution, protect water bodies, prevent flooding, and preserve natural resources for future generations, ensuring a sustainable and Swach Hyderabad. According to the GHMC, citizens can avail the doorstep paid service to lift their C&D waste generated either from new construction or renovation, collected by GHMC authorised agencies. This service can be accessed through the GHMC website at www.ghme.gov.in → Online Services → Construction & Demolition Waste Pick Up service request or from My GHMC App → Paid Service - Construction & Demolition Waste pickup service request.

The GHMC is picking up the C&D waste area-wise. For the GHMC circles including Uppal, Hayathnagar, L B Nagar, Saroornagar, Malakpet, Santhoshnagar, Amberpet, Yousufguda, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, R C Puram & PTC, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, and Gajularamaram, can contact Toll free number 1800-120-1159 or WhatsApp 9100927073.

For the circles including Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, Jubilee Hills, Kapra, Musheerabad, Khairtabad, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, and Begumpet, can contact toll free 1800-203-0033 and WhatsApp 7330000203 for picking up C&D waste. GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose stated that citizens can store their Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste at an accessible place near the gate within their premises. They can then request its removal through one of the above modes of communication. Upon receiving payment, GHMC's authorised C&D waste management agency will deploy the required vehicles to collect the waste. Citizens are requested to avoid mixing other types of waste with C&D waste.

The Commissioner also requested that the citizens utilise the services of GHMC-authorised C&D waste management agencies for proper disposal of C&D waste for future generation for sustainable Swach Hyderabad.