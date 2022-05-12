GHMC Mayor inaugurates 3-course meal at two government hospitals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Thursday inaugurated the three-course meal programme at the Koti Maternity Hospital, MNJ (Mehdi Nawab Jung) Institute of Oncology Regional Cancer Centre at Lakdikapul.

The Mayor said efforts are being made to provide better services in government hospitals. Gandhi, Osmania and NIMS hospitals serve free Rs 5 meals to 600 people a day, while other hospitals provide 300 meals for three meals a day.

On the occasion of International Nursing Day, she also appreciated the services being provided by nurses and also expressed her gratitude to doctors and nursing staff who served the people regardless of their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the inauguration of the programme all the patients and their attendants would be provided with three meals of good, nutritional food every day. This initiative has been taken up at a cost of Rs 5 lakh in each hospital. The three-day meal programme has been launched at the 18 government hospitals in the city costing Rs 39 crore.

In these 18 hospitals, breakfast will be served from 8 am to 9:30 am, lunch from 12 noon to 2 pm, and dinner from 6 pm to 8.30 pm.