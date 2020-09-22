GHMC polls: Parties sought opinion on voting methods

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission has started preparations for the elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), as the Commission on Monday wrote to all the political parties seeking their opinion on conduct of polls through ballot or Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the wake of Covid pandemic.

The Commission has asked the political parties to convey their opinions by September 30, and if they fail to respond by the set date, then it would be construed that the party has no opinion to it.

The term of the present body expires in February 2021 and this would be the second election to the GHMC after the formation of Telangana State. The newly-appointed State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi recently convened a review meeting with the GHMC officials and discussed issues and challenges, which might arise in the wake of pandemic.

The officials had discussed making a plan of action for the pre-election activities like preparation of electoral rolls, polling stations, election staff etc. The have decided to have one polling booth for 800 voters so as to maintain physical distancing during the voting.

The SEC officials would soon have another meeting in the first week of October with the GHMC staff and take up the updating of electoral rolls. There are 150 divisions in the GHMC and during the previous elections in 2016, the TRS won 99 divisions. This time the city is going to have a woman mayor as per the draw taken out during the municipal elections held last year.