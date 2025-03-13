GHMC Seizes Pratima Hospital in Hyderabad Over Unpaid Property Taxes

GHMC officials have seized Pratima Hospital in Hyderabad, causing a stir. The hospital, which has multiple branches across the city, had its Kacheguda branch targeted.

Officials took control of all hospital property, including computers, laptops, and furniture, and sent the staff away. This raised concerns among the employees.

The hospital was seized because it failed to pay property taxes from October 2022 to March 2025. Despite several notices, the hospital did not pay, leading to the action. Posters were put up, and the admin room was seized.