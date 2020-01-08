GHMC workers oppose agreement with Ramky

Hyderabad: As the transport section has been privatised from January 2020, as GHMC has duly given the contract to Ramky company, the Bhagyanagar Municipal GHMC Employees Union is opposing the agreement tooth and nail and are demanding that the contract be cancelled immediately.



Further, the workers challenge that they can execute the same works at 50% of the contract amount. The union is demanding that the GHMC to look into the matter and take immediate action on all issues and save the funds of GHMC, or else they are going to indefinite strike against higher authorities.

The union also challenged the GHMC over the outsourced contract for sweeping machines where the civic body spent crores to utilise the machines. They said if the same amount was allotted to GHMC private drivers, it would save huge expenses.

Major Demands

