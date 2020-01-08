GHMC workers oppose agreement with Ramky
Claim that they can carry out same work at 50% of contract amount
Hyderabad: As the transport section has been privatised from January 2020, as GHMC has duly given the contract to Ramky company, the Bhagyanagar Municipal GHMC Employees Union is opposing the agreement tooth and nail and are demanding that the contract be cancelled immediately.
Further, the workers challenge that they can execute the same works at 50% of the contract amount. The union is demanding that the GHMC to look into the matter and take immediate action on all issues and save the funds of GHMC, or else they are going to indefinite strike against higher authorities.
The union also challenged the GHMC over the outsourced contract for sweeping machines where the civic body spent crores to utilise the machines. They said if the same amount was allotted to GHMC private drivers, it would save huge expenses.
Major Demands
- Cancel the agreement with Ramky and stop immediately the compensation monthly payment.
- Cancel RFC vehicle annual maintenance tender and maintain the maintenance of RFC vehicle by GHMC transports section.
- Immediately re-establish the CTO office at head office and remove zonal wise officers for transport section and keep the transport section under monitoring of one additional commissioner and one CTO
- Cancel the hire vehicle tenders and purchase new vehicles for GHMC. When management was purchased new vehicles for vigilance department then why management is not interested in purchase of new vehicles for above mentioned sections
- Filling of vacancy posts in all categories (Sanitary Jawan to Asst Commissioner) in GHMC
- Purchase of new vehicles to utilise the services for horticulture section, engineering and enforcement wings