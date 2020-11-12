Girl student from Hyderabad city dies in mishap in Texas

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a native of Hyderabad, Neha Reddy Maddika, who was a student in a private university in Austin, Texas, died in a road accident on November 7. However, the issue came to light when her friend Priyanka posted about the issue on the crowdfunding website gofundme.com.

According to sources, it's known that Neha was involved in a car collision between two vehicles around 3 am on Saturday morning and later died in a hospital. Priyanka, further noted in the microblogging website that, "Neha tried very hard to fight for her life, but unfortunately she had a brain injury during the incident. She does not have any immediate family in the United States, her family is in India (Hyderabad, Telangana, India). We are organizing this fund to initiate the last rites of Neha Reddy, and sending her mortal remains back home."

She further noted, "Neha Reddy was "very talkative, energetic, hard-working, motivated, and always cared about others."

Meanwhile the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted about the incident and said that four adults were taken to the hospital, following a crash in South Austin on Saturday morning. The scene at the intersection of South 1st Street, and West Mary Street. According to the Medical Services, two patients were briefly pinned in their car following a collision with another vehicle. One person was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. Two patients were taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. The final patient is being treated at Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

Unfortunately, Neha's father also passed away six months ago, and she was in the city to attend the funeral. Later, she flew to the US to continue with her studies.