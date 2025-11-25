Gismat rebrands as ‘Jismat’ in emotional tribute to founder’s son

Hyderabad: In a heartfelt move, Founder and Telugu actor Dharma Mahesh announced that the popular food brand Gismat has officially been rebranded as Jismat. The announcement was made on a deeply personal occasion—the second birthday of his son, Jhagadwaja, in whose honour the new identity has been unveiled.

The Ameerpet branch became the first outlet to operate under the new name. Calling the transformation “a gift of love”, Dharma Mahesh said that Jismat represents emotion, legacy and a renewed commitment to quality. He emphasised that every plate served will carry the warmth of this father–son bond.

Mahesh, winner of the Best Debut GAMA Award in Dubai and known for his roles in ‘Sindooram’ and ‘Drinkar Sai’, is also the legal trademark owner of Gismat. All branches will shift to the Jismat identity in phases.

Legal advisor and advocate Nagurbabu N confirmed that Gismat Restaurants Private Limited has been approved by the MCA, and ISO 9001 and ISO 22000 certification processes have begun. The corporate name will remain the same, while the retail brand will henceforth be known as Jismat.