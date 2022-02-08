GITAM asst professor gets JNTU-Hyderabad PhD

Hyderabad: The JNTU-Hyderabad has awarded PhD in electronics and communication engineering to Chandrasekhar Sirigiri for his thesis 'Investigations on Telemedicine for Assisting Diagnosis' submitted under the supervision of Dr G Laxminarayana, Principal, Anurag College of Engineering, and Dr Y Chakrapani, Professor, Department of ECE, ACE Engineering College.

Chandrasekhar has been working as an assistant professor in the Department of EECE, School of Technology, GITAM, Hyderabad.

The primary focus of his work is to make telemedicine smart through artificial intelligence methods and techniques. A novel wavelet-based deep network learning system for identification and classification in breast cancer using the concept of transfer learning is proposed. Medical data storage, data safety and security issues are addressed. The encryption technique and the cloud storage efficiency are also presented in the thesis.

Prof. N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, DVVSR Varma, resident director, Prof. V K Mittal, director, engineering, Prof. N Seetaramaiah, associate director, School of Technology, Prof. T Madhavi, HoD, EECE, and heads of various engineering and basic science departments and faculty appreciated Chandrasekhar on his achievement.