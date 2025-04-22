Gitam students create AI-powered robot for sustainable farming

Hyderabad: Demonstrating innovation and a commitment to sustainable technology, Amoolya C, a final-year Electronics and Communication Engineering student at GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad, has led a team in developing an AI-powered autonomous weeding robot designed to revolutionise modern agriculture.

As part of their Capstone Project, titled “AI-Powered Autonomous Weeding Robot for Smart Farming”, the team created a robotic solution capable of identifying and removing weeds without harming crops. This cutting-edge system not only reduces the dependency on harmful herbicides but also significantly cuts down manual labour, supporting environmentally conscious farming practices.

Future enhancements to the project include GPS integration, solar-powered operation, and expansion of the dataset to support more crop types and regional variations.