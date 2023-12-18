  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Glory at 67th SGF State Level Rifle Shooting: Hidayah Islamic International School Triumphs with Silver and Bronze Medals

Glory at 67th SGF State Level Rifle Shooting: Hidayah Islamic International School Triumphs with Silver and Bronze Medals
x
Highlights

An another feather to the cap of Hidayah Islamic International school Mehdipatnam, it is great privilege and a proud moment for all of us where our...

An another feather to the cap of Hidayah Islamic International school Mehdipatnam, it is great privilege and a proud moment for all of us where our students won

1:-Syeda Zehra Jahan Class 10th.. Silver Medal🥈

2:-Zainab Unnisa Quadri Class 7th.... Bronze medal 🥉

The students won these medals in 67TH SGF State Level Rifle Shooting U/14 U/17 U/19 boys and girls tournament cum selection

These students will be playing for National level mathes




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X