Glory at 67th SGF State Level Rifle Shooting: Hidayah Islamic International School Triumphs with Silver and Bronze Medals

An another feather to the cap of Hidayah Islamic International school Mehdipatnam, it is great privilege and a proud moment for all of us where our students won

1:-Syeda Zehra Jahan Class 10th.. Silver Medal🥈

2:-Zainab Unnisa Quadri Class 7th.... Bronze medal 🥉

The students won these medals in 67TH SGF State Level Rifle Shooting U/14 U/17 U/19 boys and girls tournament cum selection

These students will be playing for National level mathes

Delete Edit











