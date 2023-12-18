Live
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
- IPL Auction:' Mumbai Indians will bid high for Gerald Coetzee and Lance Morris, says Brad Hogg
- Telangana Congress now focus on Lok Sabha elections
Just In
Glory at 67th SGF State Level Rifle Shooting: Hidayah Islamic International School Triumphs with Silver and Bronze Medals
Highlights
An another feather to the cap of Hidayah Islamic International school Mehdipatnam, it is great privilege and a proud moment for all of us where our...
An another feather to the cap of Hidayah Islamic International school Mehdipatnam, it is great privilege and a proud moment for all of us where our students won
1:-Syeda Zehra Jahan Class 10th.. Silver Medal🥈
2:-Zainab Unnisa Quadri Class 7th.... Bronze medal 🥉
The students won these medals in 67TH SGF State Level Rifle Shooting U/14 U/17 U/19 boys and girls tournament cum selection
These students will be playing for National level mathes
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS