Live
- Apollo Hospitals contributes `1 cr to CMRF for flood relief
- Govt set to lay stone for new OGH builiding soon
- Pending houses will be completed, promises ZP chairman Srinivasulu
- Jail inmates provide food to flood victims
- GMR Group donates `2.5 cr for Telangana’s flood relief efforts
- The benefits & impact of extracurricular activities on student development
- Land sharks gobble up Uppal lake; water quality turns worst
- Smooth power supply to Ganesh pandals ordered
- YSRCP did not construct Krishna river retaining wall: Beeda Ravichandra
- Badminton star Satwik donates Rs 2L to flood victims
Just In
GMR Group donates `2.5 cr for Telangana’s flood relief efforts
Highlights
Hyderabad: GMR Group donated Rs 2.5 crore to the State Government of Telangana towards funds for the flood relief and rehabilitation efforts. The...
Hyderabad: GMR Group donated Rs 2.5 crore to the State Government of Telangana towards funds for the flood relief and rehabilitation efforts. The cheque was handed over on Friday to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka by GMR representatives in the presence of other state government officials.
The relentless rains have caused widespread devastations across Telangana, resulting in loss of lives, properties, and livelihoods. GMR Group stands in solidarity with the state during this challenging time, committed to lending a helping hand and aid to the State Government and the affected communities, the note said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS