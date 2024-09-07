GMR Group donates `2.5 cr for Telangana’s flood relief efforts

Hyderabad: GMR Group donated Rs 2.5 crore to the State Government of Telangana towards funds for the flood relief and rehabilitation efforts. The cheque was handed over on Friday to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka by GMR representatives in the presence of other state government officials.

The relentless rains have caused widespread devastations across Telangana, resulting in loss of lives, properties, and livelihoods. GMR Group stands in solidarity with the state during this challenging time, committed to lending a helping hand and aid to the State Government and the affected communities, the note said.